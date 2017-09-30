Newsvine

Donald Trump Hits Back At San Juan's 'Nasty' Mayor Over Maria Response Criticism | HuffPost

Does anyone fir a minute think Donald would call a Male Nasty.

Sorry Donny your efforts do far have been words and that is the nasty truth from a nasty little man.

You scolded Puerto Rico yet no scolding in locals in Florida and the bigger offender Texas for allowing people and businesses to ignore flood planes when building.  No scolding Texas for its chronic shabby disregard for sensible regulations that would have mitigated the damage. We all have to pay for Texas's foolishness.  

I do hope the brown people of red states that are turning purple, states like Texas and Florida remember Trump's sympathetic response to an American city in crisis.

Nasties from a little nasty manchild.

 

