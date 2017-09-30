Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 112 Comments: 23519 Since: Sep 2008

Republican Tax Cut Would Benefit Wealthy and Corporations Most, Report Finds - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:05 AM
Discuss:

A little parting post for all those blue collar types that voter for Trump.  

In short he lies

The rich will be the biggest beneficiaries and after 10 years they will still benefit while you are paying more in taxes. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor