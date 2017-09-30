Republican Tax Cut Would Benefit Wealthy and Corporations Most, Report Finds - The New York Times

A little parting post for all those blue collar types that voter for Trump.
In short he lies
The rich will be the biggest beneficiaries and after 10 years they will still benefit while you are paying more in taxes.
