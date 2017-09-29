The Supreme Court is poised to deal a devastating blow to minimum wage workers.

Another reason Donald Trump and Con conservatives are not the friend of working Americans.

Under Republicans and Donald Trump there is no new deal for American blue collar workers just another Bad Deal.

An Excerpt

In recent years, the nationwide Fight for $15 movement has succeeded in persuading several states and cities to raise their hourly minimum wages well above the federal minimum of $7.25. But the effort to ensure a living wage for workers may be headed for a serious setback in the U.S. Supreme Court. Depending on how they rule in a case set for argument next week, the justices could make it much more difficult for millions of workers to secure even the meager wages guaranteed by existing federal law

Making American Workers impotent and afraid Again is not a recipe for greatness Donald. If this passes it was Trump wing nut justice that screwed American Workers. Pleas do not forget next time who really represent the best interest on America's Blue Collar Workers. Democrats.

Naked and Afraid Workers is the new reality under out Reality TV star Donald Trump,