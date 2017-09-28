Scott Pruitt's Extreme Push For EPA Secrecy Comes With A Hefty Price Tag | HuffPost

You know hw doesn't trust underling and desperately want to keep them out of the know when he is talking to corporate cronies and planning the dismantling of the EPA.

Working class white American Trump gift to you more pollution for you and poor people. Rich folks have the money and power to keep it out of their pristine neighborhoods.

Taxpayers are paying billions to clean superfund sites from the past. I guess Pence want to ensure there are superfund sites in the future.

Making American great again for some Donald Trump.