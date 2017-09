Make America Great Again. The clown king can't even coordinate with his staff on Puerto Rico relief. All he does is promise he will go sightseeing next week.

It is an Island is special logistical problems Donald. You told us you were a fixer. You told us everyone else was incompetent, You told us you would win win win.

Well Donald put your actions where you mouth was.

What do we get from Donald. It is somewhere out in the ocean.