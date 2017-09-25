Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 102 Comments: 23446 Since: Sep 2008

Trump's NFL comments prove he doesn't get American values (Opinion) - CNN

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:44 AM
Discuss:

I just watch Sarah HucklebeeSanders press conference

Sarah please remember these thoughtful words. Please remind your boss of the thoughtful words.

"Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels".

Samuel Johnson

I also find if funny a noted VietNam Draft Dodger keeps telling us we should respect our military and troops ans support our nation in a time of need.

Exactly where was is respect and patriotism in the late 1960's. Where was his respect when he declared McCain was not a Hero.

I suggest Trump disrespect our flag when he protest people right to free speech.  He is racist when he does this in from of a all white pro Trump crowd. He lack leadership when the disaster in Puerto Rico is completely ignored in his talk and he insults a NFL player.

Donald Trump's particular history with the Draft is a mockery of our military when he is now our Commander in Chief.

Trump has more pride in defending the Flag than the Constitution it represents. By the way he took an oath to defend the Constitution not a piece of cloth.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor