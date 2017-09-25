Trump's NFL comments prove he doesn't get American values (Opinion) - CNN

I just watch Sarah HucklebeeSanders press conference

Sarah please remember these thoughtful words. Please remind your boss of the thoughtful words.

"Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels".

Samuel Johnson

I also find if funny a noted VietNam Draft Dodger keeps telling us we should respect our military and troops ans support our nation in a time of need.

Exactly where was is respect and patriotism in the late 1960's. Where was his respect when he declared McCain was not a Hero.

I suggest Trump disrespect our flag when he protest people right to free speech. He is racist when he does this in from of a all white pro Trump crowd. He lack leadership when the disaster in Puerto Rico is completely ignored in his talk and he insults a NFL player.

Donald Trump's particular history with the Draft is a mockery of our military when he is now our Commander in Chief.

Trump has more pride in defending the Flag than the Constitution it represents. By the way he took an oath to defend the Constitution not a piece of cloth.