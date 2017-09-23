HHS plans hours-long shutdowns of ObamaCare site during enrollment period | TheHill

Only one word will describe their behavior

Deplorable.

It is the behavior you expect from children. Probably Trump's personal idea.

Punish the innocent, the Trump way. Probably how he treats his tenants.

Every person who experiences a delay should send their congressmen and senators and out ass of a President a protest E-mail.

Sending one to the the incompetent who runs HHS. PErsonally sabotaging his organization's web sites is pretty unprofessionals. Lawyers should check it this is illegal. Not running HHS seems to be his real objective.