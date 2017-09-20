Newsvine

Trump Says He Was 'Saddened' By 'Worst Ever' Emmy Ratings | Variety

Now the clown king tweets about Emmy shows.

Why can't this idiot man just shut the F up.  Sane Americans are totally disgusted with his moronic and dishonest tweets. He goes to the UN and makes the country look like a nation if lying assholes. A Nations that has no respect for the treaties it signs. Make all of us seem as deplorable as our liar in chief.

Makes American Ashamed Again every Day Donald Trump. 

By the way Donaly the emmy ratings were slightly better than they were a year ago.  So please justify your idiotic tweets ti the majority of American who believe you are unfit and a fool.

You have convinced the deplorables, now convince decent America a far more challenging job. 

