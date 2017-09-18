Newsvine

British Press Watchdog Says Climate Change Article Was Faulty - The New York Times

Several of our more conservative friends were quick to post the original story.

This is for them

Sorry the truth hurts when you living and loving the lie and the liar.

EXCERPTS:

A self-policing group within the British news industry has forced the tabloid The Mail on Sunday to acknowledge that an article it published asserting that climate researchers in the United States had manipulated data was inaccurate and misleading.

A statement saying the news organization “failed to take care over the accuracy of the article” was posted on The Mail on Sunday’s website early Sunday and was to appear in the print edition as well.

 

From Wikipedia

The Daily Mail has been accused of printing sensationalist and inaccurate scare stories of science and medical research[10][11][12][13] and of copyright violations

The Daily News is a Conservative Paper. You know Conservatives, the ones that call all the other media Fake News.

Wing nuts once again you are played the fool by the politicians ad politics you support.

 

