Being smeared by Trump is verification that you are doing something right. Hang In there Mr Comey. In a few years a smear from Trump will be worn on ones lapel as a sign if honor, bravery ad human decency.

I suspect current Trump deplorables will be buying counterfeit Chinese knockoff to distance their association with Donald Trump.

Where it with pride. A angry smear from Donald Trump is a sign of a life well lived. A authentic purposeful life. A sign one triumphed in these odd times.