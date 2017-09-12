GOP braces for Bannon primary attacks | TheHill

Isn't it odd the wing nuts telling us Democratic big money buys elections.

In Arizona, the patriarch of the Mercer family, billionaire GOP donor Robert Mercer, has poured $300,000 into a group supporting former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R) against Sen. Jeff Flake (R). Several operatives from Great America PAC have also peeled off to join Ward’s campaign.

Bannon has had several conversations about primaries strategy with GOP operatives at Great America PAC, which counts Trump supporters like former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) as chairmen.

I am sure the Koch Boys will also be busy distributing their PAC's moolah.

I guess in the end he who spends the most gets to own the heart and soul of the GOP.

GOP Governmmt of PACs. not people.

Where will the Donald stand is the going to be the big big question.