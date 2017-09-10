Seriously, Equifax? This Is a Breach No One Should Get Away With - The New York Times

Perhaps they should be held to higher to a higher standard. They failed at their single but very profitable job.

Maybe it is time the SS agency issue new numbers and forbid their use to identify people by other businesses. The SS number was never intended as a personal national ID Number. I even think their are laws, not enforced, forbidding this.

The fact the top executives traded stock before this revelation also needs to be investigated. Was the revelation held back until they dumped their stock?