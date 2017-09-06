Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 77 Comments: 23099 Since: Sep 2008

Michigan Gambled on Charter Schools. Its Children Lost. - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 8:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Betsy DeVos's vision of American Education.  She left Michigan a mess and is now aiming to do the same for the entire country.

Making Education profitable is anther Trump fantasy in his Make America Great Again Scam.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor