Is Trump Really Pro-Worker? - The New York Times

A reflection for Labor Day

excepts from a New York times Article by Stephen Greenberg.

Steven Greenhouse, a former labor and workplace reporter for The New York Times, is writing a book about the history and future of labor unions and worker advocacy in the United States.

Excerpts:

Mr. Trump also claimed credit for the opening of the Corsa coal mine in Pennsylvania, even though the company began digging that mine two months before the election.

Mr. Trump repeatedly derided the levels of job creation under President Barack Obama, vowing to increase them by eliminating “job-killing regulations.” But the pace of job creation under Mr. Trump — 170,000 a month — is slightly less than during Mr. Obama’s last six months in office.

Business has enthusiastically applauded Mr. Trump for taking a hatchet to Obama-era regulations. Mr. Trump has signed legislation scrapping a rule requiring federal contractors to disclose wage, safety and workplace discrimination violations — a regulation based on the notion that sunlight acts as a deterrent. His administration has indicated it will dilute an Obama regulation that would make four million more workers qualify for overtime pay. His Labor Department has also signaled it will weaken or kill the “fiduciary rule,” which requires Wall Street to act in the best interests of workers and retirees in managing retirement funds.

Both business and labor approve of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s push to expand apprenticeships — important job-training routes — to increase mobility and wages for those who don’t go to college. Meanwhile, labor groups are criticizing Mr. Trump’s plan to chop Labor Department spending by 20 percent, including cuts to its job-training programs

Mr. Trump’s proposed budget would hurt coal miners in numerous ways. It would cut money for mine safety enforcement and eliminate funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, which has aided hundreds of coal counties by financing job retraining and social services, helping to cut Appalachia’s poverty rates nearly in half.