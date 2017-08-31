Here Are 4 Populist Tax Reforms Trump Could Adopt If He Really Cared About Working People | HuffPost

Newsvine

Here Are 4 Populist Tax Reforms Trump Could Adopt If He Really Cared About Working People

Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:09 PM
Giving generous tax breaks to billionaires and corproations will make America Great. Same crap Reagan drooled over. Sorry all we got were huge deficits and eventual tax hikes.  Bush slung the same bullshit, we got a massive recession and huge deficits from Bush and Obama.

First time shame on us for being easily duped. Second time same on the Republicans who put tax cuts for the few above the nations interest. The Third Time I guess Americans deserved this screwing because they have proven themselves gullible and easily duped by a bullshit artist.  

All we have constantly seen since these tax cuts is a concentration of wealth into the top 5% and a gutting of the middle class. Weirdly Americans vote for this so I guess they deserve it.

