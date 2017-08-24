Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 61 Comments: 22774 Since: Sep 2008

Trump Retweets Meme of Himself 'Eclipsing' Obama in Twitter Frenzy - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Does the idiot realize the big Stupid looking Trump eventually passes and the Obama shines brightly again.

The idiot  is to stupid to understand what a eclipse is.

Donny our Clown King, the Eclipse in transient the Sun is our constant.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor