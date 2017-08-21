Newsvine

Report: Secret Service can't pay agents for Trump and his family - CNNPolitics

The Clown King Today
Trump has taken trips almost every weekend of his presidency so far, to his properties in New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, as well as internationally -- and his adult children also require protection during their business trips and vacations.
In Trump's administration, 42 people have protection, which includes 18 members of his family -- an increase from the 31 people who had Secret Service protection in Obama's administration.

Trump on pace to surpass 8 years of Obama's travel spending in 1 year
The Clown King when Obama was president.

Before and during the campaign season, Trump regularly criticized Obama for costing the American taxpayer money every time he took a trip, and Trump the candidate repeatedly called for belt-tightening across government agencies.
In 2014, Trump tweeted: "We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf."

