A Visual History of Trump Magazine Covers – Extra Newsfeed

One of our more conservative Trump Supporters submitted a made up boo cover debasing Hilary Clinton.
The link has lovely actual magazine covers of Donald Trump.
Please enjoy.
Unlike our favorite Conservatives post, these covers are real.
One of our more conservative Trump Supporters submitted a made up boo cover debasing Hilary Clinton.
The link has lovely actual magazine covers of Donald Trump.
Please enjoy.
Unlike our favorite Conservatives post, these covers are real.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.