Pence the appeaser.

Sorry this was a deliberate attack on a citizen by a right wing extremest. An attack from groups the espouse violence. Two Groups the Nazi's and the KKK are habitually on the FBI's list of organizations engaged in Un-American Activity.

Trump's tepid generic apology was even celebrated by these groups.

No Mr. Pence you are whoring yourself and whatever Christian principles you pretend to hold when you defend Donald Trump's tepid generic comments.