Trump pledges action to combat opioid abuse - CNNPolitics

It didn't work in the past but it will fill those for profit prisons.
I feel like Trump et al is some sort of deplorable deja vu.
The politics of miserable old men who learned nothing in the last 50 years.
It didn't work in the past but it will fill those for profit prisons.
I feel like Trump et al is some sort of deplorable deja vu.
The politics of miserable old men who learned nothing in the last 50 years.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.