NASA wanted to talk about science. A congressman wanted to ask about Martian civilizations. - The Washington Post

Elected to his office 14 consecutive times, he has sat on the House Space and Technology Committee for decades and run for the chairmanship at least twice, without success.

Rohrabacher once told a hearing that “dinosaur flatulence” might have caused global warming — a bad joke, he said later.

In a 2014 speech titled “Global Warming as a Power Grab,” he railed against the government “putting fluoride into our water

The congressman continued: “Is it possible that there was a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago?”

Silence filled the room,

A scientist with the Mars 2020 project, Kenneth Farley, leaned toward his microphone and ventured a reply.

“So, the evidence is that Mars was different billions of years ago. Not thousands of years ago,” Farley said.

“Billions, well. Yes,” Rohrabacher said.

He began to form another word, but Farley cut him off.

“There's no evidence that I'm aware of.”

The scientist did not mention that he had already explained this half an hour earlier, when he told the panel that ancient Mars once had rivers, lakes and hot springs — but that nothing more advanced than microbes was likely to have lived there.