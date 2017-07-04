Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 113 Comments: 21647 Since: Sep 2008

Declaration of Disruption - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 3:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is an opinion of Trump's administration from a Conservative Republican.  I know some will automatically call him a RINO but is is a interesting read. Especially when read against so much of what the right submits on the Newsvine.

An excerpt

In short, chaotic leadership can inflict real trauma on political and civic culture.

All of which brings us to Donald Trump, arguably the most disruptive and transgressive president in American history. He thrives on creating turbulence in every conceivable sphere. The blast radius of his tumultuous acts and chaotic temperament is vast.

Mr. Trump acts as if order is easy to achieve and needs to be overturned while disruption and disorder are what we need. But the opposite is true. “Rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour,” Edmund Burke wrote, “than prudence, deliberation and foresight can build up in a hundred years.”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor