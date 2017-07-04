Declaration of Disruption - The New York Times

This is an opinion of Trump's administration from a Conservative Republican. I know some will automatically call him a RINO but is is a interesting read. Especially when read against so much of what the right submits on the Newsvine.

An excerpt

In short, chaotic leadership can inflict real trauma on political and civic culture.

All of which brings us to Donald Trump, arguably the most disruptive and transgressive president in American history. He thrives on creating turbulence in every conceivable sphere. The blast radius of his tumultuous acts and chaotic temperament is vast.

Mr. Trump acts as if order is easy to achieve and needs to be overturned while disruption and disorder are what we need. But the opposite is true. “Rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour,” Edmund Burke wrote, “than prudence, deliberation and foresight can build up in a hundred years.”