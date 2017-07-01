Harvard law professor: If White House threatened 'Morning Joe' hosts with a National Enquirer story, it's a crime - AOL News

Harvard law professor: If White House threatened 'Morning Joe' hosts with a National Enquirer story, it's a crime

Laurence Tribe, a liberal Harvard Law School professor who worked in President Barack Obama's administration, tweeted that if the White House told Brzezinski and Scarborough that the supermarket tabloid would "smear them unless they laid off" Trump, it would be a violation of the anti-extortion statute.

I know the wing nuts will reject the opinion of any Liberal but the 60+ percent of Americans who disapprove of Donald Trump and his idiosyncratic behavior can only hope.

Note: there was disagreement on whether this was extortion.

Crime or not is is deplorable.