Someone should remind this obnoxious self righteous holly roller her Christian Southern cities with the FKen church on every corned have much higher crime rates. So much for her bullshit Christian morality crap.



Although crime in Chicago has long attracted national attention, crime in other large cities has actually outpaced Chicago’s in a number of categories. In fact, 13 cities had a higher murder rates than Chicago in 2015 ― the most recent year that uniform FBI crime-reporting data is available ― with St. Louis, Baltimore and Detroit leading the nation. Cities like Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri, also had higher violent crime rates than Chicago in 2015.

And although murders jumped in Chicago last year to more than 760, a nearly 60 percent increase, cities like Memphis, Tennessee, and St. Louis still had higher homicide rates.

The number of murders, shootings and shooting victims in Chicago has decreased slightly over the first six months of 2017, according to Reuters.

This has nothing to do with safety as the above stats suggest, This s Donald the silly taking a poke at Obama. If he really was concerned he would send his troop it the South where rural and urban crime rates are a national embarrassment.