Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 115 Comments: 21817 Since: Sep 2008

The G.O.P. Rejects Conservatism - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:13 AM
Discuss:

I am not a Conservative but this is an interesting read from a well known Conservative Writer at the New York Times.

Excerpts I someone with left of center view found interesting.

Because Republicans have no governing vision, they can’t really replace the Obama vision with some alternative. They just accept the basic structure of Obamacare and cut it back some.

Because Republicans have no governing vision, they can’t argue for their plans. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price came to the Aspen Ideas Festival to make the case for the G.O.P. approach. It’s not that he had bad arguments; he had no arguments, no vision for the sort of health care system these bills would usher in. He filled his time by rising to a level of vapid generality that was utterly detached from the choices in the actual legislation.

Because Republicans have no national vision, they seem largely uninterested in the actual effects their legislation would have on the country at large. This Senate bill would be completely unworkable because anybody with half a brain would get insurance only when they got sick.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor