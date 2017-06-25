Donald Trump responds to Elizabeth Warren's claim that 'people will die' due to Republican health care bill

“Well, I actually think she’s a hopeless case. I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas. I actually think that she is just somebody who has got a lot of hatred, a lot anger. … I don’t think she has the kind of support that some people do. I think she hurt Hillary [Clinton]. I watched her campaigning for Hillary, and she was so angry. Hillary would be sitting back, listening to her, trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going ‘Wow, is this what we want?’ There’s a lot of anger there and hostility.”

Trump did not address or dispute Warren’s criticism of the legislation, which would significantly cut Medicaid and roll back many aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

“I think she’s a highly overrated voice,” he added, including Warren (not for the first time) on the long list of other people and things he thinks are “overrated.”

Notice Donald's response. There is no intelligent counterpoint. Donald Trump resorts to name calling.

He knows he has no good answer, Hell he probably knows she is right. So he lashes out like an angry child.

Silly Donald can't kill the message so he tries to kill the messenger.

And FOX NOISE did not push the subject. So much for there objective journalism nonsense.

Deplorable behavior and 60% of Americans agree with me, You are not a competent leader and never will be one. A nasty little attack dog will be you legacy woof woof.