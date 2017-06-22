Newsvine

Man Accused Of Making Millions Of Robocalls Faces Biggest-Ever FCC Fine : The Two-Way : NPR

I think I was getting these on my answer machine everyday.  Some sweet voiced older women who initially drops her ear piece was offering me fantastic travel deals. It didn't stop until she finally request me to press 1 a second time.  

I hope her boss gets a jury filled with people who get the same annoying call every day.

To make it worse I am updated of the do not call list.

 The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $120 million fine for a Miami resident said to be single-handedly responsible for almost 97 million robocalls over just the last three months of 2016.

