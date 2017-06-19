Newsvine

Study reveals "staggering" toll of guns on U.S. kids

Does anyone wonder why Republicans and the NRA are against government research on gun violence.

The third largest killer of children and its research is stopped by Republicans.

Deplorable deplorable Immoral.  Where is Jesus in the new Republican Party.

Third largest killer of Children People.  

Shame on Republicans and the NRA Shame Shame.

I guess freedom does have a price that the NRA is happy to pay American Children.

Third largest killer of children and no national telethon. Never underestimate the deplorable influence of the NRA.

