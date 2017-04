Wingnuts in Georgia try to link a political contribution from Al Jazeera with Terrorism. In a congressional race in Georgia.

What the wing nuts in Georgia fail to mention is that Al Jazeera, is owned by the government of Qatar a government which has numerous business connections with The Trump family business.

Does that mean Donald Trump supports Terrorism?

Republicans must really think their base if stupid and ignorant of world affairs

The wingers must be getting nervous.