EPA scientific integrity office reviewing Pruitt's comments on carbon| Reuters

Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: Reuters
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:06 PM
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's scientific integrity watchdog is reviewing whether EPA chief Scott Pruitt violated the agency's policies when he said in a television interview he does not believe carbon dioxide is driving global climate change, according to an email seen by Reuters on Friday.

 

Next week in Trumplandia

Trump uses executive order to defunds EPA's agency for Scientific integrity.  Trumps claims. Scientific Integrity prevents America from being Great Again. Scientific Integrity is a job killer. Trump: Democrats are responsible for this looser Scientific Integrity. Scientific Integrity is the worse.

 

