Owensboro to End Coal-Fired Power after 117 Years | WKU Public Radio

This is why coal will never be king again. This is why Trump made an empty promise to coal miners. This is why Clinton's words were an honest assessment of West Virginia's future, while Donald Trump's were a bold faced political lie. Not his first and definitely not his last.

West Virginia's future is not in coal and they are loosing precious time dancing to Donald's stale tunes.

These rollbacks will help oil and gas more than coal and probably help seal the fate of Eastern US coal.

Those coal miners were witnessing their demise believing it would be a revival Trump played them good.