Secret Service asked for $60 million extra for Trump-era travel and protection, documents show

Maybe it is time Americans say enough is enough. This expensive gallivanting imperial lifestyle, jaunting between Washington, New York and Florida has to stop. If not, Mr Trump you have to foot the bill.

Maybe it is time the President is put on a budget.

I want to know were is all that Conservative outrage. Every time the Obamas were on a trip they went bananas with outrage.

American Thinker and FOX BOISE why so quiet ?

I hate to think what god emperor Trump's first foreign trip will cost. His entourage, Ivanka's entourage, the other kids entourage....