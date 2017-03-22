Republicans Just Made It Easier For Employers To Hide Workplace Injuries | The Huffington Post

Newsvine

Republicans Just Made It Easier For Employers To Hide Workplace Injuries

Someone please explain to me, if Trumps is such a hero of the working man, why is he allowing Republicans to pass regulations that make workplaces more dangerous and make employer less responsible for worker safety.  Is letting people die at their job, Making America Great Again.

