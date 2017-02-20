National Enquirer, Facebook, And Russia Today — Here's The Media Consumption Habits Of Some Trump Supporters - BuzzFeed News

National Inquirer, you know the one that reported on Hilary's alien baby, the tabloid you find ai the Supermarket Checkout counter, Facebook and Russia Today, all the stuff Putin deems fit to print real and fake.

The the inquiring minds of trumpeteers read. Is it any wonder they think the rest of the media deals in Fake News. Actual Fake News is all they consume.

If news was junk food these would be the people using the self driving carts at WalMarts.

Trump compares himself to Andrew Jackson who celebrated the common man, Trump seem to channel the village idiots.