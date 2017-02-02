Newsvine

Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray for Arnold for those ratings' - CNNPolitics.com

Turning the Sacred into the Profane, the new American Norm under Trump.

It is clear religions is just another usable and malleable tool for the Trump to meddle with as he sees fit,  He will mold religion into his image and likeness.  Sadly some denominations are standing in lie.

This and and clueless message commemorating Black History Month demonstrate the profound shallowness on the Man Child President.

What is it to gain the whole world but lose you soul seems to increasingly fall  on deaf ears in Trumps America

