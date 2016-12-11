Newsvine

Mitch McConnell prevented stronger action against Russian election meddling.

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSlate
Sun Dec 11, 2016
Mitch McConnell hinders an investigation into Russian involvement in the election. The rewards,a ill informed and fact indifferent man-child president and a job for the wife.

The stench of the swamp just got worse.

