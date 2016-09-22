Folks this is political Satire.

Lately, I have seen stories posted in the Vine that claim to be satire.
They are blatantly false and not even funny stories, where the authors justify their falsehoods calling them: Satire.
This post is a fine example of Satire.
Lately, I have seen stories posted in the Vine that claim to be satire.
They are blatantly false and not even funny stories, where the authors justify their falsehoods calling them: Satire.
This post is a fine example of Satire.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment