The art of the lie.

The following paragraphs are excerpt from this weeks September 10, 2016 weekly "The Economist" their cover page is titled "Art of the Lie"

Politicians have always lied. Does it matter of they leave the truth behind entirely?

Consider how far Donald Trump is estranged from fact. He inhabits a fantastical realm where Barack Obama's birth certificate was faked, The president founded Islamic State. (IS), the Clintons are killers and the father of a rival was with Lee Harvey Oswald. before he shot John F Kennedy.

Mr Trump is a leading exponent of the "post-truth" politics - a reliance on assertions that "feel true", but have no basis in fact. His brazenness is not punished but taken as evidence of his willingness to stand up to elite Power. and he is not alone....

It goes on to cite similar problems in Polish and British Brexit politics. This is not targeted entirely at the US or Donald Trump.

To Trump supporter. doesn't this serious criticism bother you. This is not from some extremest left wing web site. It is from one of the world's leading and highly respected weeklies.