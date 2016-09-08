Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 29 Comments: 17741 Since: Sep 2008

Russian polling agency is victim as Kremlin opts to shoot the messenger - CSMonitor.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONChristian Science Monitor
Seeded on Thu Sep 8, 2016 4:45 PM
Discuss:

This is the man The Donald admires.  I bet he really loves Kim Jong-un he has a 99.999999% approval Rating. No make it 100% he had the Education Minister, caught yawning at a political meeting, shot.

You judge man by the friends he keeps.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor