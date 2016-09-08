Russian polling agency is victim as Kremlin opts to shoot the messenger - CSMonitor.com

This is the man The Donald admires. I bet he really loves Kim Jong-un he has a 99.999999% approval Rating. No make it 100% he had the Education Minister, caught yawning at a political meeting, shot.
You judge man by the friends he keeps.
