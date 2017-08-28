Trump Associate Tried To Broker Moscow Deal So That 'Our Boy Can Become President' | HuffPost

Deplorable. Deplorable, Deplorable.
Meanwhile the wing nuts are harping about Hillary Clinton. Still bitching about Obama. Our Nation in exchange for a Trump Tower. The Trump price of liberty.
Deplorable. Deplorable, Deplorable.
Meanwhile the wing nuts are harping about Hillary Clinton. Still bitching about Obama. Our Nation in exchange for a Trump Tower. The Trump price of liberty.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.