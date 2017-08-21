What Will Trump Do to American Workers? - The New York Times

He has already reversed the amount employee need to earn before they lose overtime protection as salary or managerial staff. In Trump;s new world 25,000 is considered a salary that eliminates an employer requirement to pay overtime. It was that amount in 1975. When Joe average made about 20,000 a year.

He reversed a ruling that helped lower paid American Workers. Yet the same people proclaim his the working class President.

He almost gutted insurance coverage for black lung sufferers, Kill off the coal miners joblessness problem solved.

He has gutted workplace safety and environmental rules.

Yes he is the President that loves the American Worker. But like all Trump's Loves it comes with a steep price. You put out and you shut up.