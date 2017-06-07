G.O.P. Lawmakers Undo Tax Cuts Over Brownback Veto

Gov. Brownback was the poster boy of Tea Party politics.

Massive tax cuts were going to invigorate Kansas.

Well six years later His own party repudiated his policies.

Sadly under Ryan and Trump we are about to adopt these failed policies at the National Level.

What we seem to get under Republicans is the destruction of Capitalism's much herald cycle of "Creative Destruction".

This happen under Reagan massive tax cuts followed by Republicans raising taxes and fees under both Ronald Reagan and George Bush to fix Reaganomics.

Dumb History is about to repeat itself under another ignorant President with a disdain for facts.