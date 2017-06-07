Newsvine

BLOGER-486140

About Alternative Facts are Lies, Donald. Articles: 2 Seeds: 92 Comments: 20863 Since: Sep 2008

G.O.P. Lawmakers Undo Tax Cuts Over Brownback Veto

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BLOGER-486140 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 7:55 AM
Discuss:

Gov. Brownback was the poster boy of Tea Party politics.

Massive tax cuts were going to invigorate Kansas.

Well six years later His own party repudiated his policies.

Sadly under Ryan and Trump we are about to adopt these failed policies at the National Level.

What we seem to get under Republicans is the destruction of Capitalism's much herald cycle of "Creative Destruction".

This happen under Reagan massive tax cuts followed by Republicans raising taxes and fees under both Ronald Reagan and George Bush to fix Reaganomics.

Dumb History is about to repeat itself under another ignorant President with a disdain for facts.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor